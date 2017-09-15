The ladies of “The View” are being labeled “out of touch” for their comments on Friday about how women listen to their husbands when deciding whom to vote for.

Whoopi Goldberg mentioned an NPR interview in which Hillary Clinton said that Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg warned her women would be pressured by the men in their lives to vote against her.

Joy Behar mused, “I think there is a point to that. It’s not just that women hate other women… I think that women vote in their interest, economic interest, just like the men do. So if the men have jobs and they say to their wives, this is just one example, ‘We’re going to get a tax break from the Republicans,’ and that will make the family have more money, the wife will go along with it.”

Behar added that “the men are making more money than the women” before noting that economic interest often trumps ethical issues for female voters. Sara Haines quickly chimed in, saying that women judge women differently when it comes to appearance and optics.

“There is so much psychology in what we see and how we portray strength,” Haines said.

Paula Faris then read a quote from Hillary Clinton, which “The View” co-host warned could be interpreted as sexist.

“All of the sudden, the husband turns to the wife, ‘I told you she was going to be in jail. You don’t want to waste your vote.’ Or the boyfriend turns to the girlfriend, ‘She’s gonna get locked up,’” Faris said while quoting Clinton.

“It’s basically insinuating that I can’t think independently of my husband,” Faris said. ‘I think that is going to be offensive for a lot of people to hear.”

The all-female panel broke out into a conversation about why women would vote against their self-interests, with Goldberg explaining that Clinton grew up in an era when men made decisions for an entire household.

Viewers flocked to social media to criticize the theory, with one user noting that men don’t make the decisions in his family, “My grandmother marched for voter rights.”

Another viewer tweeted, “Women can be just as misogynistic as men, if not more!”

Check out some other reactions to the segment:

@theview another stupid conversation stupid hillary starts. women dont hate women, just her. she is not a worthy woman to elect #nasty — carol stewart (@i25P3gFA) September 15, 2017

#TheView I didn’t realize that so many women (50+ percent) didn’t have a mind of their own & would vote for a predator — Cheryl (@SherryBerrie) September 15, 2017

@TheView Women vote for who they want and they did not want her!! She is a liar & cheat what else just get over it!!! — EAR_68 (@EAR_68) September 15, 2017

Don’t sell the majority of white women voters out like we don’t have a mind of our own. We voted for trump cause we wanted him — Marrissa Patrone (@MarrissaP) September 15, 2017

@TheView if you really dont think some women voted for Trump BC their husband wanted them too you’re really out of touch with reality. — Beatrix Kiddo (@BonitaE316) September 15, 2017

I know a few women who vote how the men in their lives want. They’re also “not very smart” but engaged/married/in LTR #TheView — Tammy (@taraebk) September 15, 2017

It’s True. Their Sheep. And some in my own family did this.And They are Sheep,and I told them So. Stand up Women!! #TheView #SAD — Chrissy Wolpert (@cwolpert62) September 15, 2017

Glad to see this discussion. More awareness of the subtle ways in which gender inequality affects us is important. #TheView — cathytowle (@cathytowle) September 15, 2017

