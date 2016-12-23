'VULGAR AND OFFENSIVE' Princeton men's swim team season over after posts

Princeton University has canceled the rest of the men’s swimming and diving season after school administrators discovered that team members had posted “vulgar and offensive” material on their electronic mailing list.

The school announced Thursday that Athletic Director Mollie Marcoux Samaan told the team that it won’t compete in meets scheduled against Navy on Jan. 7 and Harvard and Yale on Feb. 5. It also won’t compete in the Ivy League championship in February.

The team was suspended last week after university officials received an anonymous complaint about the team’s electronic correspondence. A statement released by Princeton did not disclose specifics but said the “misogynistic and racist” comments involved the women’s swimming and diving team.

“The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable,” athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in a statement last week. “We make clear to all of our student-athletes that they represent Princeton University at all times, on and off the playing surface and in and out of season, and we expect appropriate, respectful conduct from them at all times.”

The suspension is the third for an Ivy League team since November.

At Harvard last month, the men’s soccer season was canceled after a demeaning “scouting report” on the women’s team was circulated online. A 2012 document uncovered by The Harvard Crimson student newspaper rated the attractiveness of recruits on the women’s team and included lewd comments about them.

Some members of Columbia University’s wrestling team were suspended from competing over apparent lewd and racially insensitive text messages. Some messages disparaged female students, expressed hope that someone would be sexually assaulted at a campus event, used anti-gay terms and slurred black people, including while discussing the deadly police shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.