While promoting the return of NBC’s “Will & Grace,” co-creators David Kohan and Mac Mutchnick were met with some political questions – and they were quick to respond.

On Saturday at the Tribeca TV panel, Jess Cagle, editorial director for People and Entertainment Weekly, asked Kohan and Mutchnick how they would react if President Trump called them a “son of a bitch,” referencing President Trump’s recent remarks about NFL players.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN ON BEING MARRIED TO MEGAN FOX: ‘IT’S HARD’

Kohan responded by saying, “I guess I would rather be a son of a bitch than the son of someone who was arrested at a KKK rally.”

“What he said,” co-creator Max Mutchnick added. “I’m not going to beat that.”

The alleged 1927 arrest of Trump’s father, Fred, happened after an altercation took place between Ku Klux Klan members and New York City police officers during a Memorial Day Parade. There is little known about the incident, with one local paper saying Trump’s father “was dismissed on a charge of refusing to disperse,” from the scene.

Trump has denied that his father was arrested.

The crowd laughed at Kohan’s remark and the conversation quickly returned to discussing the revival of “Will & Grace,” which returns to television this week after being off the air for 11 years.