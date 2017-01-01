“Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan has confirmed that, yes, the beloved comedy is making a comeback.

Jordan, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie, told San Diego radio station KPBS what we’ve kind of suspected all the along — or at least since the series checked in for a special election webisode in September, 10 years after it wrapped its eight-year run on NBC.

“It’s back,” Jordan said, informing the show’s diehards that, no, this isn’t a drill. According to the veteran actor, a revival really is happening.

When the interviewer suggested the show was “perhaps” coming back, Jordan interjected to say, “not perhaps, absolutely.” The 61-year-old thespian then revealed that NBC has ordered 10 episodes of the iconic sitcom, which he said will begin shooting in July.

In early December, “Will & Grace” regular Megan Mullally, who plays boozy socialite Karen Walker, all but confirmed the Emmy-winning show was making a comeback.

“All I can say is that there is a very good chance that that might happen,” Mullally told PrideSource. “It’s not happening right this second. I mean, we’re not rehearsing or anything like that. But there is a very good chance that something is going to materialize.”

New episodes, Mullally said, would continue to riff humorously on the current state of American politics and social affairs. Considering there will be a President Donald Trump by the time the show begins shooting this summer, “it couldn’t be a better time” for its return, she also noted.

While promoting her new film, “Why Him?”, the 58-year-old actress told ET that her character Karen would “probably be Secretary of State” for Trump.