What’s the difference between Superman and Wonder Woman? Their paychecks.

“Wonder Woman” may have slayed the box office, but Cosmopolitan.com wrote actress Gal Gadot reportedly earned a mere $300,000 for the iconic superhero role. Henry Cavill, who starred as “Superman” in the 2013 movie “Man of Steel,” earned a whopping $14 million.

Divide by 3, carry the 4 … that comes to about 2 percent of Cavill’s salary.

“Wonder Woman” pulled in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters during its opening weekend alone, out beating Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” which only earned $32.2 million in ticket sales.

Variety previously reported Gadot signed a contract in 2014 that gave her $300,000 for each DC film she does, and she’s likely to make a lot more from bonuses.

While “Man of Steel” ultimately grossed around $290 million domestically, “Wonder Woman,” which is still in theaters, is up to $274 million, and was made from a lower production budget.