$1.2 milllion secured for Salisbury-Ocean City Airport upgrades

Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport is receiving $1.2 million in federal grant money. Maryland’s U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced the funding grant yesterday. The money comes from the Department of Transportation and will be used to rehabilitate and enhance runways. Part of the money will be used for a new lighting system that should make it easier for aircraft to land during low-visibility conditions. This is the second grant the airport has received in September. About two weeks ago Maryland’s senators secured $700,000 for the various airports on the Eastern Shore, of which $90,000 went to the Salisbury airport.