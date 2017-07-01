1 armed robber killed in shootout at Johannesburg airport

Authorities at Johannesburg’s main international airport say an armed robber has been killed in a shootout and another has been arrested after they held up security guards in the cargo area.

The management of O.R. Tambo International Airport says the shootout with police and security guards occurred Saturday at a highway ramp after robbers allegedly fled from the airport’s Swissport warehouse in a seized cargo truck.

In March, thieves using what authorities said was a marked police vehicle took at least $1.5 million in a heist at the airport. Detained suspects included a police constable and members of a private security company.

Authorities at the airport also are investigating whether any workers there have helped robbers who follow arriving travelers and mug them at their homes or other destinations.