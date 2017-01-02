1 Arrested, 1 Sought by Harrington PD for Shooting

Harrington Police have arrested one and are looking for another involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Lake Forest South Elementary School Sunday afternoon. Police say several people were playing football at W-T Chipman when they were confronted by a group of people. A fight began but as it broke up one suspect fired a handgun multiple times – striking a 17 year old in both legs. Police have arrested 20 year old David Brown of Dover who disposed of the gun, but are still looking for 19 year old Trequon Seth of Dover who fired the gun.