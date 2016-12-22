1 dead after officers encounter armed people, shots fired

Police in Maryland say one person is dead and another is in custody after officers encountered at least two people armed with weapons and shots were fired.

Prince George’s County police spokesman Cpl. Lamar Robinson said by telephone that officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Capitol Heights on Thursday morning and encountered armed people. He says shots were fired, but it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police tweet that officers performed CPR, but one person died. Police say a second person tried to run, but is now in custody. Robinson did not know whether that person was injured. No officers were injured.

Police say they recovered weapons.

Robinson says they don’t yet know the races of the officers or the people involved.