UPDATED – 7:45am – A crash early this morning near Newark has left one man dead. Delaware State Police say the driver was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Route 1 and drifted into the median before hitting a cement wall near Routes 1 and 273. The vehicle caught fire – the driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained serious injuries, but was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

