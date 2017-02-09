1 huge question each MLB team must address during spring training

Spring training is much more than mingling with fans, making early exits in favor of prospects wearing jersey numbers in the 70s, trying to avoid split-squad bus rides and scrambling to make early afternoon tee times.
There’s actually a ton to evaluate – even for World Series contenders. The biggest question each team must answer in Grapefruit and Cactus League camps over the next seven weeks:
A’s
Will any of the young starters – Sean Manaea, Kendall Graveman, Jharel Cotton, Daniel Mengden – emerge as a reliable No. 2 behind Sonny Gray?
Angels
Is the rotation, which features three starters (Garrett Richards, Matt Shoemaker, Tyler Skaggs) returning from injuries, reliable enough to support an improved lineup?
Astros
Is there enough starting pitching to back an absolutely loaded lineup?
Blue Jays
Is Francisco Liriano better suited for the rotation or as a lefty in the bullpen?
Braves
Is Adonis Garcia a good enough fielder or hitter to put up even replacement-level production at third base?
Brewers
After spending the past three seasons in Korea, can Eric Thames transition back to the majors and replace NL home run leader Chris Carter?
Cardinals
Is an infield with a third baseman at first (Matt Carpenter), a shortstop at third (Jhonny Peralta) and a part-time center fielder at second (Kolten Wong) really the optimal alignment?
Cubs
What’s the best way to squeeze Kyle Schwarber, Ben Zobrist and Javier Baez into the same lineup, without trying to sneak a fourth outfielder past the umpiring crew?
Diamondbacks
Who’s best equipped to serve as the bridge from the starters to new closer Fernando Rodney?
Dodgers
Can Sergio Romo – limited to 40 appearances last season by a forearm strain – replace Joe Blanton as the primary setup man and get the ball to $80 million closer Kenley Jansen?
Giants
Can they really trust Mac Williamson and/or Jarrett Parker to start in left field?
Indians
How much can be expected from Michael Brantley, and how soon?
Mariners
Can former first-rounder Mitch Haniger hold down the everyday job in right field?
Marlins
Will the additions of Edinson Volquez, Dan Straily and Jeff Locke be enough to stabilize the rotation after the tragic loss of Jose Fernandez?
Mets
Will Matt Harvey pitch more like the Dark Knight or Mr. Glass?
Nationals
Is Shawn Kelley capable of closing, and how much will his transition to the ninth inning affect the seventh and eighth innings?
Orioles
Is the outfield defense going to be the concern that center fielder Adam Jones fears it will?
Padres
Do any of the countless candidates – Clayton Richard, Luis Perdomo, Jhoulys Chacin, Christian Friedrich, Jarred Cosart, Trevor Cahill, Paul Clemens, Cesar Vargas – resemble anything close to even a middle-of-the-rotation starter?
Phillies
Are former first-round picks Aaron Nola (elbow) and Zach Eflin (knees) healthy after combining to make only 31 starts in the majors in 2016?
Pirates
Does the ideal outfield really feature Gregory Polanco in left, Starling Marte in center, and Andrew McCutchen in right?
Rangers
Is Joey Gallo finally ready to spend an entire season in the majors, or is it time to get him a change of scenery?
Rays
Can Brad Miller (primarily a shortstop) handle second base with Matt Duffy (primarily a third baseman) starting at short and Logan Morrison returning to reclaim first base?
Reds
Who among Raisel Iglesias, Tony Cingrani and Michael Lorenzen will emerge as the closer in the much-maligned bullpen?
Red Sox
Is a slimmed-down Pablo Sandoval still an everyday third baseman after season-ending shoulder surgery limited him to three games in 2016?
Rockies
Is Ian Desmond really best suited to play first base (after converting from shortstop to center field last season with Texas)?
Royals
Can a once-dominant bullpen that no longer features Wade Davis, Greg Holland or Luke Hochevar remain a strength?
Tigers
Who’s going to be the primary center fielder following the trade of Cameron Maybin – Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook?
Twins
Will the move back to the hot corner relax Miguel Sano in the field and at the plate?
White Sox
Will Yoan Moncada impress enough to start the season in the majors, especially if Brett Lawrie is dealt before Opening Day?
Yankees
How many youngsters (Gary Sanchez, Greg Bird, Tyler Austin, Aaron Judge, Mason Williams) are too many youngsters in the everyday lineup/25-man roster?
