1 killed, 1 injured by tree felled in summer storm in Serbia

Serbian authorities say one person has died and another one was injured when a tree fell on their car during a sudden summer storm.

Police say the accident happened Thursday in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers (54 miles) north of the capital, Belgrade. They say the storm felled a tree that crash onto the moving car.

Parts of the Balkans have been hit by a heat wave that sent temperatures soaring to nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in the past several days, occasionally triggering severe storms.

Heavy rains, wind and hail hit large parts of Croatia on Wednesday, knocking down trees and damaging homes. Croatian state television says two people were injured when a tree fell on their house in the northern Istria peninsula.