1 killed, several injured in nightclub shooting in NY suburb

A nightclub owner has been killed and several other people injured in a Christmas Day shooting in a New York suburb.

The Journal News (http://lohud.us/2i7Tc4B ) reports that the early morning shooting occurred in and around the Mansion Night Club in Mount Vernon.

Police Capt. Edward Adinaro tells the newspaper that a Bronx resident was arrested after a chase downtown.

Police said the victims were found in the club’s lobby and on the street outside.

The newspaper quotes Mayor Richard Thomas as saying “it’s a dark day in our city.”