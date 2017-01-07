1-On-1 Interview With High School Prospect Noah Locke

Noah Locke is a 6-foot-4 McDonough High School prospect that is ranked 5th among point guards in the state of Maryland. We had the opportunity to speak to him about his recruiting process, basketball and his future.

McDonough High shares a tough conference with dominate schools like St. Francis, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Calvert Hall. Locke’s 17.3 points per game is a big reason for the Eagles 12-4 record, which is good enough for 1st in the division.

“It feels great to be notarized as one of the best players in the state,” Locke said. “It comes with a lot of hard work and being mentally strong. I personally think that I could be ranked as high as I want to be as long as I keep working, it will all pay off and then sky’s the limit from there”

Unlike many athletes, Locke maintains his performance academically with a respectable GPA. Locke’s ability to handle his school work and still manage to be one of the better players in the country is what makes him so special and unique.

“It’s been going pretty good, we are 12-4 right now,” Locke said as he talked about his season. “Took a couple tough losses earlier in the season that we shouldn’t have lost but overall, we are having a solid season.

“We have been playing very well together, just getting a new head coach and we are all starting to get the hang of things. I believe that if we mentally stay focused, keep working hard in practice and continue playing together as a team, we could really make some noise in the playoffs”

Locke’s humbleness also stuck out. The fact that he’s never satisfied and still strives to improve is another thing that separates him from other prospects.

“I’m trying to improve my ball handling more, my quickness and footwork, my post game when being guarded by smaller guards and just pretty much everything,” he said. “I just want to be an overall great player, I don’t want it to be anything that I can’t do well”

He also opened up about his college recruitment thus far.

“Well I have 16 offers right now from Providence, Florida, Xavier, St Joes, Kansas State, Kansas State, Penn State, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Old Dominion, LaSalle, Rice, UNC Greensboro, USC, (South California), Tulsa, and George Washington,” he said. “I’m also receiving interest in schools like Virginia, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, JMU, NC State, Davidson, Villanova, Butler, Stanford, VCU, Miami, Harvard, Penn, UCF, Illinois State and some others.”

Locke also said he has yet to trim his list and right now he’s just “keeping an open mind and enjoying the process.”

With the pressure athletes face with picking the right school, timing is everything. Right now, he still doesn’t know when he’ll make that all-important decision.

“I’m not really sure yet,” Locke said. “I still have a lot of time to think about this with my family but once I finally trim the list down then my final decision will be made by then”

Locke also opened about what factors into his decision the most.

“Just the overall fit for me,” Locke said. “Somewhere I feel that I am home. Where my teammates are like brothers to me and I feel like that I could be myself around them. Also, I would like to go somewhere the coaches will push me to my fullest potential and know just as well as I do that I can make it to the next level. I want the school to have great academics and also have academic advisors that are willing to help when I need it.

“Also, I want the school to have great basketball facilities where I can go anytime to work on my craft. I’m sure I would want more things as I am getting closer to making my decision but as of now just an overall great fit and makes me feel like I am a part of a family”

Like most athletes, Locke has his eyes on something further than just a college scholarship.

“To make it in the NBA, and that is my ultimate goal and making my family proud and not seeing them work anymore,” he said.

