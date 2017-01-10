1 Reason Amarin's Stock Skyrocketed in 2016

Image Source: Getty Images.

Continue Reading Below

What happened

Amarin Corp.‘s (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock gained more than 70% last year, according to data fromS&P Global Market Intelligence.

AMRN data by YCharts

The biotech’s stock got a major lift from the surging sales of its highly refined fish oil pill Vascepa. Digging into the details, Vascepa’s annual net sales are forecast to exceed $125 million for 2016 when the final numbers are released next month. If that line holds, Amarin’s total net product revenues will have grown by more than 50% over the last twelve months.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

So what

The quickening tempo of Vascepa’s commercial uptake in 2016 presumably reflects Amarin’s legal settlement with the FDA last March, which cleared the way for the company to promote Vascepa off-label to a much larger patient population (individuals with only moderately high triglyceride levels) than it’s officially approved for (individuals with very high triglyceride levels).

Now what

Although Amarin’s expecting Vascepa’s sales to climb by another 25% to 32% in 2017, the real story to keep track of is the progress of the drug’s ongoing cardiovascular outcomes trial REDUCE-IT. REDUCE-IT has now entered its final year of data collectionand is on track to potentially hit a stopping point in the third-quarter of this year. At the latest, investors will know the final outcome in early 2018.

If positive, this landmark study could open the commercial floodgates for Vascepa by allowing it to be prescribed broadly to patients on statin therapy, but who continue to have problems controlling their “bad” cholesterol levels. Amarin estimates that tens of millions of Americans fit that description, implying that Vascepa is only scratching the surface of its commercial potential at present.

Before investors get ahead of themselves, though, it’s important to keep in mind that clinical studies are always a high-risk event. And that’s particularly true for a small-cap company like Amarin, which is counting on REDUCE-IT to transform Vascepa into a franchise-level drug.

10 stocks we like better than Amarin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Amarin wasn’t one of them! That’s right — they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 4, 2017



George Budwell has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.