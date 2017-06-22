10 active Cup drivers with road-course wins

Road racing is a specialized skill in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and while there are many drivers who are good at it, few are great road racers.
To that point, nine active Cup drivers have won once on a road course. But only one active driver has won more than once at either Watkins Glen or Sonoma Raceway.
Here are the 10 drivers entered in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma who have won Cup road races.
A victory at Watkins Glen in 2014 gave Allmendinger his first and so far only appearance in NASCAR’s playoffs.
A winner at Sonoma in 2012, when he drove for Michael Waltrip Racing, Bowyer said his victory here was “the race that changed my life.”
In 2011, when he drove for Roger Penske, Busch won at Sonoma in a race that featured some serious retaliation between Tony Stewart and Brian Vickers.
Last year, Hamlin won at Watkins Glen and famously finished second to Tony Stewart after getting shoved out of the way on the penultimate corner of the last lap.
The lone road-course victory for the 2014 Cup champion came at Watkins Glen in 2006, back when Harvick drove for Richard Childress.
Unquestionably the greatest racer of this generation — and maybe ever — Johnson’s only road-course victory came at Sonoma in 2010 when leader Marcos Ambrose stalled under caution and gave away the race.
It was an emotional victory for Kahne at Sonoma in 2009, as it was the first victory for Richard Petty Motorsports.
Two years ago, Logano scored a dramatic victory at Watkins Glen, passing Kevin Harvick on the last lap after Harvick ran out of fuel in Turn 6.
In 2013, Truex won at Sonoma in what would turn out to be his final season driving the No. 56 Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing. It was the fist victory for Truex since Dover in 2007.
The only current driver with multiple road-course victories, Busch has put his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota into Victory twice at Watkins Glen and twice at Sonoma. Busch victory at Sonoma in 2015 was the first of four victories in a five-race stretch that began his unlikely championship run.
