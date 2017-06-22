10 active Cup drivers with road-course wins

Road racing is a specialized skill in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and while there are many drivers who are good at it, few are great road racers.

To that point, nine active Cup drivers have won once on a road course. But only one active driver has won more than once at either Watkins Glen or Sonoma Raceway.

Here are the 10 drivers entered in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma who have won Cup road races.

Getty Images Tom Pennington