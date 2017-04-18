10 active drivers with wins at Bristol

With about 25 percent of the field having won at Bristol, it’ll be a battle of the haves and have nots this weekend for the Food City 500.
Check out the 10 drivers who have visited Victory Lane at the high-banked short track:
In 2004, Earnhardt grabbed his lone victory at Bristol in the fall race by beating Ryan Newman by more than four seconds.
The seven-time champion has dominated NASCAR’s other short tracks like Martinsville and Dover but has only one win at Bristol. It came in the spring race in 2010.
Similar to Johnson, Hamlin loves short tracks like Martinsville and Richmond but hasn’t had the same success at Bristol. His lone win came in 2012.
Kahne led 109 laps in 2013 and beat Kyle Busch by 1.7 seconds for his only victory at the high-banked short track.
The most recent Bristol has two trophies from the short track. He won the 2005 spring race to go along with his 2016 fall win.
Keselowski won back-to-back Bristol races starting with the fall 2011 race and then he grabbed a win in the spring race during his championship season in 2012.
Both of Logano’s wins have come in the fall race at Bristol in 2014 and 2015. He started fifth in both races.
Kenseth’s four wins at Bristol are spread over 10 years. The veteran won his first race at the half-mile track in the 2005 fall race. He won the fall race again in 2006 and 2013. He grabbed his first spring win in 2015.
The Busch brothers have dominated the high-banks of Bristol. Kurt Busch won four out of five races at the track from 2002 to 2004 and added his fifth victory in 2006. It’s been a long time since he’s been to Victory Lane on the short track.
The younger Busch brother picked up where his older brother left off. Kyle Busch won his first Bristol race in 2007 and won four of five from 2009 to 2011.
