Apple‘s (NASDAQ: AAPL) long-awaited 10th anniversary iPhone is finally here. The iPhone X (pronounced iPhone “ten”) was launched on Tuesday morning, alongside an updated Apple Watch and Apple TV. The new products importantly help bolster Apple’s product lines headed into the holiday season.

If you missed the live stream of Apple’s event, here’s a quick rundown of some of the important announcements.

1. iPhone X: Apple’s new iPhone X was the star of the show, even earning the rare words made famous by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, “One more thing…,” just before the device’s introduction.

The new iPhone X comes packed with new technology, including a 3D facial scanner, a new A11 Bionic processor, the first OLED screen on an iPhone, and more.

Of course, what jumps out the most about the new iPhone X is its display the stretches to every corner of the device.

2. iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Apple also launched iPhones called the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, priced lower than the iPhone X. Unlike the iPhone X, these new smartphones look almost identical to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus but they have glass backs, new color options, the iPhone X’s new A11 Bionic chip, updated cameras, wireless charging, and other new features that aren’t physically evident.

3. Face ID: In line with rumors, the iPhone X’s new 3D facial-recognition technology didn’t disappoint.

The iPhone X uses a new TrueDepth camera system, which includes a dot projector, an infrared camera, and a flood illuminator, for 3D facial scanning that can unlock the device or authenticate Apple Pay. Powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic processor, the technology projects over 30,000 invisible IR dots to map and recognize a user’s face.

Impressively, Apple says the technology is both more seamless and secure than Touch ID.

4. Wireless charging: The iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus can all be charged wirelessly. But Apple won’t be selling its own wireless charging accessory yet. For now, Apple recommends customers check out wireless charging solutions from Belkin and Mophie. Of course, all of the new iPhones can also charge using Apple’s Lighting connector.

5. AirPower: While it’s not available to buy yet, Apple showed off its own wireless charging solution called AirPower. The charging mat will launch in 2018 and will be capable of charging iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

6. The elimination of the home button: Of course, the iPhone X’s edge-to-edge display meant there was no longer space for Apple’s classic round home button. But Apple believes its new home button is a step up.

When an app is open, users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen to navigate to the home screen.

7. A higher price tag: Once again, Apple pushed the prices of iPhones higher with the launch of its iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Not only is the iPhone X’s starting price a staggering $999, but the iPhone 8 starts at $699 — $50 more than Apple’s entry level iPhone usually starts at.

To be fair, Apple is including higher storage capacity in the entry level versions of its new iPhones. The base version of the iPhone 8, for instance, comes with 64 GB of storage — twice what the base version of iPhone 7 had.

8. Cellular data for Apple Watch: In what will likely prove to be a key catalyst for Apple Watch sales, the chief new feature on the new Apple Watch was the ability to have its own cellular connection. This means Apple Watch Series 3 users will be able to make phone calls, text, and stream music without being wirelessly connected to an iPhone.

9. Animojis: Apple took advantage of its TruDepth front-facing camera system to introduce a “magical” Animoji feature, or a dozen different emoji-style characters that mirror users’ facial expressions. Users can send Animoji photos or videos.

Animojis are only available on the new iPhone X.

10. A new Apple TV with 4K streaming and live sports: Apple updated its Apple TV set-top box, introducing what it is calling the Apple TV 4K. The two most interesting new features for the device are its 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) streaming capabilities and live sports and news integration.

Preorders for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K start this Friday, on September 15. And shipments for all these devices start on Sept. 22. The iPhone X, however, will get a later start. The new flagship iPhone won’t be available for pre-order until Friday, Oct. 27; it will be available in stores on Nov. 3.

Apple’s new Apple TV and Apple Watch will help strengthen the company’s rapidly growing “other products” segment, which accounts for about 6% of Apple’s overall revenue. But Apple’s big update to its iPhone lineup is the most important addition to the company’s business, as the iPhone represents over half of Apple’s total revenue. And given how significantly overhauled and updated the iPhone X is compared to its predecessors, Apple looks well positioned for the holidays.

The bottom line for investors? Meaningful revenue growth during Apple’s fiscal 2018 looks extremely likely after Tuesday’s event.

