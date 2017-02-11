10 Daytona 500 winners who won fewer than 10 races overall

We all know who the big winners in NASCAR history are: Richard Petty won 200 Premier Series races, David Pearson 105 and Jeff Gordon 93.
And when the field lines up for the 59th Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 (2 p.m. ET, FOX) Jimmie Johnson will enter the race with 80 wins, tops among active drivers
But did you know there are 10 past Daytona winners who for their entire career never won more than 10 races? It’s true. And here they are.
10. Sterling Marlin, 10
Going into the 1994 Daytona 500, Marlin was winless in 278 Premier Series starts. He finally won at Daytona and then for good measure repeated in 1995 to win his second Daytona 500. No one else has gone back-to-back since.
8. A.J. Foyt, 7
“Super Tex” only made 128 NASCAR starts, so to win seven races including the 1972 Daytona 500 in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Mercury isn’t bad.
8. Jamie McMurray, 7
Nearly half of McMurray’s career NASCAR race wins came in 2010, when he won the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and fall Charlotte race.
6. Michael Waltrip, 4
A two-time Daytona 500 winner, Waltrip broke an 0-for-462 streak when he won his first 500 in 2001. Unfortunately, that was the race where his boss and friend Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash.
6. Pete Hamilton, 4
In 1970, Hamilton won the Daytona 500 and both Talladega races in the N0. 40 Petty Enterprises Plymouth Superbird, with Richard Petty’s brother Maurice serving as his crew chief.
4. Tiny Lund, 5
In an earlier sports car race at Daytona in 1963, Wood Brothers Racing driver Marvin Panch flipped his Maserati, which burst into flames. Tiny Lund saw the inferno as he came through the infield tunnel. Lund stopped, got out and pulled in Panch out of the burning car. In gratitude, the Woods ask Lund to drive in the 500, which he went on to win. Lund is still the only driver to win NASCAR’s biggest race on a single set of tires.
4. Ward Burton, 5
In 2002, just its second year back in NASCAR, Dodge puled off a huge upset as Ward Burton won his only Daytona 500 in a Bill Davis Racing Dodge Intrepid. Tommy Baldwin was crew chief for the No. 22 Dodge.
3. Derrike Cope, 2
1. Trevor Bayne, 1
In a truly remarkable race and one of the greatest upsets in sports history, Bayne captured the 2011 Daytona 500 in only his second career NASCAR Premier Series start. Bayne’s victory, which came one day after he turned 20, is the first for the Wood Brothers in a decade. Neither Bayne, who now drives for Jack Roush, nor the Wood Brother,s have won since.
1. Mario Andretti, 1
The Italian-born open-wheel star won his first and only NASCAR race in the 1967 Daytona 500. Andretti piloted a Holman-Moody Ford to victory. In the process he became the first and so far only foreign-born driver to win the Great American Race.
