10 Daytona 500 winners who won fewer than 10 races overall

We all know who the big winners in NASCAR history are: Richard Petty won 200 Premier Series races, David Pearson 105 and Jeff Gordon 93.

And when the field lines up for the 59th Daytona 500 on Feb. 26 (2 p.m. ET, FOX) Jimmie Johnson will enter the race with 80 wins, tops among active drivers

But did you know there are 10 past Daytona winners who for their entire career never won more than 10 races? It’s true. And here they are.

