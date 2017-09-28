10 memorable quotes from Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones, the magazine said in a statement.

Playboy magazine founder and sexual icon, Hugh Hefner died on Wednesday at the age of 91.

Here are some of Hefner’s most notable quotes over the years, as he built his iconic Playboy brand:

“One of the great ironies in our society is that we celebrate freedom and then limit the parts of life where we should be most free,” the Playboy founder told Esquire.

“If you don’t encourage healthy sexual expression in public, you get unhealthy sexual expression in private. If you attempt to suppress sex in books, magazines, movies and even everyday conversation, you aren’t helping to make sex more private, just more hidden. You’re keeping sex in the dark. What we’ve tried to do is turn on the lights,” Hefner was quoted saying in his magazine.

My best pick-up line is “My name is Hugh Hefner,” he told Esquire.

“You’re as young as the girl you feel,” Hef cheerfully told RadarOnline.com when asked what his secret is to staying young.

“A lot of people go through life never quite understanding that if things aren’t as wonderful as they should be, it’s their own fault,” Hefner said in an interview with Esquire.

“Much of my life has been like an adolescent dream of an adult life. If you were still a boy, in almost a Peter Pan kind of way, and could have just the perfect life that you wanted to have, that’s the life I invented for myself.” — Hefner to the Los Angeles Times in 1992.

“Well, if we hadn’t had the Wright brothers, there would still be airplanes. If there hadn’t been an Edison, there would still be electric lights. And if there hadn’t been a Hefner, we’d still have sex. But maybe we wouldn’t be enjoying it as much. So the world would be a little poorer. Come to think of it, so would some of my relatives.” — Hefner in a Playboy interview in 1974.

“I’ve spent so much of my life looking for love in all the wrong places.” — Hefner to the New York Times in 1992.

“Life is too short to be living somebody else’s dream.”

“I’ve had a bachelor party for 30 years. Why do I need one now?” —Hefner on the eve of his marriage in 1989.