10 most consistent active Monster Energy Series drivers at Sonoma

With the retirement of dominant road-course racers like Jeff Gordon and last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner Tony Stewart, it’s a wide open field heading to Sonoma this year.
These 10 drivers have been the most consistent during their careers at Sonoma Raceway:
10
Kyle Busch, 18.08 average finish
Busch’s 18th-place average finish isn’t anything to write home about but he does have two wins at Sonoma with his most recent coming in 2015.
Menard’s a fairly capable road-course racer. While 18th isn’t great at most tracks, it’s in the top 10 at Sonoma.
Kahne’s become quite the competent driver at Sonoma. He’s finished in the top 10 in the past four races in wine country.
McMurray’s been fairly average at Sonoma in his career with only two top-five finishes and a whole lot of finishes around 15th. The Chip Ganassi Racing cars are the best they’ve ever been so that should bode well for McMurray.
Harvick’s improved at road course racing since joining Stewart-Haas Racing, which makes sense when driving for such a great racer like Tony Stewart. He’s been sixth or better in the past two races.
In 16 races at Sonoma, Busch has finished in the top-five seven times. He finished second two years ago and 10th last season.
Logano hasn’t scored a victory at Sonoma yet but outside of a 33rd-place finish in his second season, he’s finished 20th or better with four top-10 finishes in eight races.
There isn’t a track where Johnson truly struggles at. He won Sonoma in 2010 and ended a streak of seven-straight top-10 finishes last year with a 13th.
Newman’s always been competitive at Sonoma. He’s finished 11th or better since joining Richard Childress Racing, though he hasn’t won in 15 starts in wine country.
A bit of a surprise to see Bowyer at the top of this list. His numbers are even better when you remove the electrical failure that led to a 40th-place finish with HScott Motorsports last season. He won in 2012 and finished in the top-10 in eight of his 11 starts at Sonoma.
