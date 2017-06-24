10 takeaways as Mexico and Portugal advance to the Confederations Cup semifinals

When Mexico have their shape, they’re a good team, both with and without the ball. They can be dynamic with the ball, interchanging and moving all over the place, but still remaining disciplined enough to provide a threat all over the field. They also defend well, taking away space and making it difficult to break them down.

The problem for Mexico is what happens in between. When teams get the ball in transition, Mexico really struggle to quickly reset. Their back line becomes a mess, just ball watching and going with the man closest to them. Their midfield has gaping holes. There is no consistent pressure.

Russia were able to create chances almost entirely due to Mexico’s issues in transition. It’s where Mexico struggled against New Zealand and Portugal too. They know how to attack, they know how to defend, but they struggle going from one to the other.

AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images