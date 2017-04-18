He gets a lot of flak for diving, but Robben earned a penalty for Bayern Munich’s opener. Casemiro appeared to make contact with the Dutchman in the box, even if it was slight. Yes, Robben embellished in a big way (like he usually does), but the call from referee Viktor Kassai to point to the spot was correct. Robert Lewandowski made no mistake to give Bayern a 1-0 lead. Luckily the incident wasn’t compounded with a card, though. Casemiro had a yellow already, and another would have seen him handed his marching orders. It could have been much worse than giving up a penalty for Real Madrid.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.