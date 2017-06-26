There were some concerns late in the race that Harvick might run out of gas before getting to the checkered flag, but they faded and it wasn’t an issue in the end. It helped when top contender Martin Truex Jr. fell out of the race when the engine expired on his No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

“(Crew chief) Rodney (Childers) is telling me to save gas and save the tires, and I felt like I was already doing that, and they were starting to make me a little bit worried actually as we kept talking about it and they kept telling me to save gas,” Harvick said. “… We were able to manage the car really after the 78 fell out. I felt like he was the guy that we were going to have to race all the way to the end. He had a great car, and once he fell out, I felt like we were 100 percent in control of the race, no matter what happened.”

Getty Images Getty Images