10 under-the-radar players who could decide the College Football Playoff

The Crimson Tide are the team known for a fierce defensive front, but the 6-foot-5, 332-pound sophomore may be as physically gifted as any interior tackle in college football. His stats aren’t eye-catching (35 tackles, 5.5 TFLs) but his quickness is, for being so massive. Vea could give some issues to a ‘Bama front that’s closest thing to a weakness, according to Lane Kiffin, is power.

Washington will miss the edge-rushing explosiveness of Joe Mathis, but if Vea and Co. can be disruptive, things could get interesting. True freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts completes just 33 percent of his passes when he’s under pressure. — Feldman

Jennifer Buchanan USA TODAY Sports