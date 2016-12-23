10-year-old girl with autism stuns social media with rendition of 'Hallelujah'

A 10-year-old girl with autism who was too shy to speak in class a year ago has taken the internet by storm with her powerful rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

[embedded content]

The video of Kaylee Rodgers, who attends the Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, has amassed millions of views on social media after it was posted on YouTube Dec. 19.

“To stand in front of a crowd and perform is amazing,” Colin Millar, Rodgers’ principal, told Raycom News Network. “It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.”

Rodgers has been enrolled at Killard House School since she turned four, BBC News reported. The school’s music teacher, Llyod Scates, encouraged her to sing solos during concerts and helped build her confidence.

“She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” Tracy Rodgers, Kaylee’s mom, told BBC News. “He’s like her safety blanket – he’s amazing.”