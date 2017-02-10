10 Years Later – Investigation Continues in Paula Grossi Murder in Rehoboth Beach

It’s been just over 10 years since a Rehoboth Beach woman was murdered in her Stable Farm Development home in Rehoboth Beach. On January 26, 2007 Police were called to 45 year old Paula Grossi’s home on Winner Circle – they learned that Grossi’s son and a female friend were asleep in an upstairs bedroom when the shooting occurred. The suspects confronted them in the bedroom and bound their hands and feet. The two were able to free themselves and then found Paula on the first floor – with a gun shot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After 10 years – no suspects have been identified or arrested, but the investigation continues with several criminal investigative options that are being considered. However, Sgt. Richard Bratz of the State Police tells WGMD that they “don’t want to release any information that may negatively impact or jeopardize the outcome of this investigation.”

At the time of the Paula Grossi’s murder, police released two composit sketches of the suspects. One suspect is a W/M, approximately 40 or more, 5’ 6” and about 200 pounds with a mark of some kind under his left eye, possibly a tattoo of tear drops. He was dressed in black overalls, brown construction boots, black knit cap and dark gloves. Black overalls are not a normal piece of clothing and maybe someone knows someone of that description who wears black overalls.

The other suspect is between 20-25 approximately, 5’ 7”, around 160 pounds, wearing a hooded jacket, wool skull hat and white gloves.

Grossi’s father offered a reward for information leading to an arrest. Frank Grossi died in 2014 with no resolution to his daughter’s murder.

If you have any information into the murder of 45 year old Paula Grossi of Rehoboth Beach on January 26, 2007 – contact Delaware State Police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.