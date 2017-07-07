12-year-old gets stuck inside foldout couch, calls 911 for help

A 12-year-old girl playing hide-and-seek got stuck in a folding couch prompting emergency crews to rush to her home in Virginia on Wednesday.

Colonial Heights Fire Chief AG Moore told WTVR-TV that the preteen was playing with another girl when she got folded into the sleeper sofa. Her friend was not strong enough to get her back out and with no adults at home, called 911 for help.

“It sound like a very odd call. I wanted to see what was going on,” he told the station. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

He added: “It’s a situation where those sofa beds can be awkward and heavy to begin with. When you have a child in there, it takes a lot to pull her out with the additional weight.”

Moore said it took emergency crews about two minutes to free the child, after confirming that she was not stuck on any metal pieces.

“When she got out, she was fine,” he said.

Firefighters stayed to speak with the girl’s parents, who were not home at the time.

“Don’t try this at home,” Moore said. “Pick another spot to play hide-and-seek.”