13 drivers with most all-time wins at Bristol Motor Speedway

Only a few active drivers have had consistent success at Bristol Motor Speedway and will surely aim to add to their win totals this weekend.

Check out the 13 drivers with the most wins all-time at Bristol:

Fred Lorenzen, 3 wins

Lorenzen won at Bristol in three-straight races in 1964-65 at Bristol and became the first driver to win multiple races at the short track.

Richard Petty, 3

The King reigned supreme at so many tracks but Bristol wasn’t his most successful. He swept the 1975 races after winning his first at the track in 1967.

Bobby Allison, 4

One of the guys who kept Petty from winning more at Bristol was Allison. He won He won in 1969, 1970, and swept the races in 1972.

Matt Kenseth, 4

Kenseth has a chance to take his total to five this weekend. He won his first race at Bristol in 2005 and most recently got a win for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2015 spring race.

Carl Edwards, 4

Edwards won his first three races at Bristol with Roush Fenway Racing. His patented backflip happened for the last time at Bristol in last year’s spring race.

Kyle Busch, 5

The younger Busch brother hasn’t been to Victory Lane at Bristol since 2011. He’s going to be a contender to change that this weekend.

Kurt Busch, 5

The older Busch brother has an even longer drought at Bristol with his last win coming in 2006.

Jeff Gordon, 5

Gordon dominated on the short tracks of NASCAR and won a lot in his early career at Bristol. The now retired FOX NASCAR broadcaster won his last race at the short track in 2002.

David Pearson, 5

Pearson dominated at Bristol from 1967 to 1971 and scored all five wins in that timeframe.

Cale Yarborough, 9

After Pearson and Allison dominated Bristol in the 1960s, Yarborough started his streak of dominance with eight of his nine wins coming in a 12-race stretch from 1973 to 1978.

Rusty Wallace, 9

If you went to Bristol in the 1980 and ‘90s, you’d likely see Wallace or Earnhardt in Victory Lane. Wallace stretched his nine wins across 14 years at the short track.

Dale Earnhardt, 9

The Intimidator was known for his dominance on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega but he got the job done on the shortest NASCAR tracks, too.

Darrell Waltrip, 12

Nobody had more success or dominance at Bristol than DW. The FOX NASCAR broadcaster won seven straight races at the track from 1981-84, a truly remarkable accomplishment.

