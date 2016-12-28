14 tracks where Carl Edwards has won NASCAR Cup Series races

Year in and year out, Carl Edwards is one of the most consistent race winners on the NASCAR circuit, having visited Victory Lane 28 times at 14 different race tracks.

In a career that began with Roush Fenway Racing in mid-2004, Edwards has always been a strong competitor. Twice he has finished second in points, trailing Jimmie Johnson in 2008 and Tony Stewart in 2011.

Six times, Edwards has finished in the top five in points, including each of his two seasons driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Here are all 14 tracks where Edwards has won Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races:

