14-year-old dies after being shot at Florida gun range

A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot at a gun range in Deerfield Beach, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Deputies responded to the scene at Gun World of South Florida, located at 1700 S. Powerline Road, Thursday afternoon.

The teen was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition with what deputies believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital, officials said.

It is unknown why the teen was at the gun range or what he was doing at the time of the shooting. The circumstances of how the gunshot came to happen are also unclear.

It is also unknown if the teen was at the gun range alone or with others.

