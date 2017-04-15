14-year-old US diver takes 2 spots for world championships

ATLANTA (AP) Fourteen-year-old Tarrin Gilliland will compete in two synchronized diving events at her first world championships this summer.

The high school freshman from Midland, Texas won the mixed 10-meter competition Friday with partner Andrew Capobianco at Georgia Tech’s aquatic center, site of diving events during the 1996 Summer Olympics.

On the first day of the national synchronized championships, Gilliland teamed with Olympian Jessica Parratto to capture the women’s platform title.

Four other Olympians also are heading to the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

Rio silver medalists Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon took the men’s 3-meter crown, while Steele Johnson, a silver medalist last summer with David Boudia, teamed with new partner Brandon Loschiavo to win men’s 10-meter.

Another Olympian, Kassidy Cook, captured the women’s 3-meter with her new partner, 15-year-old Maria Coburn.