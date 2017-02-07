When Roger Logan started gaining weight in his stomach, doctors told the 57-year-old Mississippi man it was “just fat,” the Bakersfield Californian reports. Not quite. According to KERO, Logan is recovering after traveling across the country to California to have a 130-pound growth removed from his abdomen.

(The Californian says it was 140 pounds.) Doctors say the benign tumor, which started growing about 12 years ago, probably began as an ingrown hair. But it kept growing until it was massive and had its own blood supply.

Logan had spent most of the past five years living in an armchair, unable to run his antique store or go fishing. After false starts and depression, Logan and his wife finally found a specialist in California to perform the surgery.

Logan left Mississippi in the back of a cargo van with his armchair bolted to the bottom. Despite being given only a 50% chance, the surgery was an apparent success.

And on Thursday, Logan walked for the first time in years. He’s now looking forward to getting his life back. While Logan’s tumor was big, it wasn’t even close to the biggest ever removed.

Yahoo reports a man in China had a 242-pound tumor removed from his back in 2014. (Another man’s tumor caused a five-day bout of hiccups.)

