149th General Assembly Meets

The 149th General Assembly of Delaware met for the first time on Tuesday to begin the 2017 legislative session. All 62 lawmakers took their oath of office, including three newcomers: State Representative Charlie Postles, State Senator Jack Walsh and Anthony Delcollo. This group will meet a total of 46 days this year to conduct business, ending July 1. The legislative session will see many difficult obstacles to overcome. Financial burden still looms large as Delaware faces a financial gap of more than $350 million. There are also already 19 pre-filed bills waiting consideration in the House, including the repeal of the Estate Tax and the law that would require motorcycle riders to wear a helmet.