15 drivers with the best average finishes at Bristol

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s running of the Food City 500, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the race at 2 p.m. on FOX.
The racing at Bristol is always fast and intense, usually featuring intense battles and lots of trading paint as the drivers trade positions.
Among active drivers, here are the 15 with the best average finishes at the high-banked, 0.533-mile Bristol track.
Chris Buescher, 17.00 average finish
As a rookie last year, Buescher finished fifth in the August night race at Bristol, his best result in three starts here.
The Chip Ganassi Racing veteran has three top-five finishes at Bristol, with a best of third in August 2010.
In the 2004 August night race, Newman finished second. That was his career-best here.
With one victory, three poles and six top-five finishes to his credit at Bristol, Hamlin is usually tough here.
Brad Keselowski, 15.93
The 2012 Cup champion is a two-time Bristol winner, and in the first seven races of 2017, he’s the only driver to win more than once.
In a dreadful one-and-done year with HScott Motorsports in 2016, Bowyer scored just three top-10 finishes. One of those was a solid eighth-place effort last spring at Bristol.
In last year’s August night race, Dillon had his best Bristol finish, coming home fourth.
Like younger brother Kyle, Kurt Busch has five Bristol victories, tied for tops among active drivers. But Kurt’s last victory here came way back in 2006.
Among active drivers, the Busch brothers are tied with five wins apiece. But Kyle has had three DNFs in his last four races here.
A four-time Bristol winner, Kenseth would surely love to make it No. 5 this weekend, especially since he and his Joe Gibbs Racing team have gotten off to a slow start.
With one victory and 10 top fives in 30 starts, Johnson has done fairly well at Bristol. Then again, he’s usually fast wherever he races.
The 2014 Cup champion has two victories at Bristol, where he’s also scored 11 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes.
Dale Earnhardt Jr., 12.52
The Hendrick Motorsports driver has enjoyed success at Bristol, winning the night race in 2004 and scoring eight top-five finishes in 33 starts.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 10.63
During his still-young career, Stenhouse has a pair of second-place finishes in 155 career Cup starts. Both of those runner-up runs came at Bristol.
OK, this one is a little misleading, because Elliott’s only had two starts at Bristol, but he did finish fourth here in the spring race last season.
