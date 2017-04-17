15 drivers with the best average finishes at Bristol

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for Sunday’s running of the Food City 500, with pre-race coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the race at 2 p.m. on FOX.

The racing at Bristol is always fast and intense, usually featuring intense battles and lots of trading paint as the drivers trade positions.

Among active drivers, here are the 15 with the best average finishes at the high-banked, 0.533-mile Bristol track.

LAT Photographic Scott R LePage