15 Marines injured when vehicle ignites on California base

Eight Marines were rushed to a San Diego burn center and seven others were also hospitalized after their amphibious vehicle caught fire during a training exercise at a military base.

The Marine Corps says in a statement that three of the Marines were listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon at the Burn Center at University of California San Diego Health and five were in serious condition.

Four other Marines were rushed to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange County, two in critical condition.

Another Marine at a hospital in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla was in stable condition and two others were treated for minor injuries at a Navy hospital at Camp Pendleton, where the training was taking place.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor in Washington contributed to this report.