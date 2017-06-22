15 moments that defined the first 15 Monster Energy races of the season

Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (1:30 p.m., ET, FS1) is the 16th points race on the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule. And it’s also the final race of the year on the FOX family of networks.

So with that in mind, here are the 15 moments that defined the first 15 races of the season.

Getty Images Getty Images