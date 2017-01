The 1999 Cup champ drove for car owner Robert Yates from 1995-2006, with the team’s results falling off noticeably after 2001. For 2007, Jarrett moved to Michael Waltrip’s startup Toyota team, but it didn’t work out. In 2007, Jarrett failed to qualify for 12 of 36 races, and had an average finish of 32.3 in the races he did make. Five races into the ’08 season, Jarrett and the team parted ways.

