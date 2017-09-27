15-year-old dead, 16-year-old wounded in NYC school stabbing

Police say an 18-year-old attacked two teens inside a New York City school, fatally stabbing one of them and critically injuring another.

The attack happened Wednesday on the fifth floor of the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death and a 16-year-old was critically injured.

Police say an 18-year-old has been taken into custody, but it’s not yet clear what prompted the attack.

Police didn’t immediately say what type of cutting device was used.