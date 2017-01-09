16 reportedly arrested in connection to Kim Kardashian jewelry heist

Sixteen people have been arrested over the robbery of Kim Kardashian West in Paris in October, according to reports.

The reality TV star was tied up and robbed of around $12 million worth of jewellery when a gang of masked men burst into her apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

French media say DNA traces led police to the suspects.

KIM KARDASHIAN TALKS ABOUT THE PARIS ROBBERY IN UPCOMING SHOW TEASER

According to Europe 1, the arrests took place at 6am in and around the city.

The operation was co-ordinated by the Banditry Repression Brigade of the French police – a special unit in charge of armed robberies.

Some of the suspects are known to the police for their criminal history, reports say.

The robbers, wearing ski masks and dressed as police, broke into the apartment at around 3am on 3 October and held a gun to Kardashian West’s head before tying her up and locking her in the bathroom.

According to police, the star was “badly shaken but physically unharmed”.

