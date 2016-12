Early in the season, there was still talk about what would happen when Tony Romo got healthy. At about Week 11 of the season, that talk all but died. Against a tough run defense in Baltimore, Prescott stepped up and was nearly flawless, throwing for 301 yards and three scores. Rookie quarterbacks are almost always busts in terms of fantasy production, but Prescott’s efficient, mistake-free brand of football made him the sixth highest-scoring QB this season.