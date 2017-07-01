17 injured, others trampled at Arkansas club; no apparent connection to terror

At least 17 people were shot at an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday morning and more were injured trying to flee, police said. No fatalities have been reported.

Police reported to the Power Lounge in Little Rock around 2:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots.

According to Fox 16, one person was in critical condition and the other injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The youngest victim was a 16-year-old.

In a tweet police said they did not believe the incident was an active shooting or terror related. They said it appears to have been a dispute at the concert and gunfire was exchanged.

There is no immediate information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.