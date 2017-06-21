18 all-time Cup Series winners at Sonoma Raceway

The first race at Sonoma Raceway for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series took place in 1989 for the 74-lap, Banquet 300.

Ricky Rudd beat Rusty Wallace, Bill Elliott, and Dale Earnhardt to score the victory.

In recent years, nobody has dominated the road courses quite like Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon.

Check out the 18 drivers who have scored wins in wine country:

