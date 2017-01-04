18 injured when train derails in Brooklyn

At least 37 people were injured when a commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, FOX5 reported.

About 34 of the injuries were considered minor.

My #LIRR train crashed at #AtlanticTerminal in #Brooklyn. Crazy. Seems only a few people are lightly injured. pic.twitter.com/oXHvy2yxDL — Aaron D. Neufeld (@Aaron_D_Neufeld) January 4, 2017

The Long Island Rail Road train derailed on Track 6 at the Atlantic Terminal around 8:30 a.m.

Pictures on social media showed a door at the station with smashed glass and fire and police rescue workers evacuating commuters from the train.