Dover Robbery At House of Styles

The Dover Police are investigating a burglary of a local business that happened early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred between 5 and 7 a.m. at the House of Styles when an unknown suspect smashed the front glass window to get into the store. Once inside, he was joined by several other people, all carrying clothes out of the store in trash bags. The first suspect is described only as a black man wearing dark clothes. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information should be sent to Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.