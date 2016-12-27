19 tracks where Matt Kenseth has won NASCAR Cup Series races

Of the 23 tracks on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, Matt Kenseth has won at 18 of them.

A sign that Kenseth has been racing a long time is he also scored two victories at Rockingham Speedway, a track NASCAR’s top series hasn’t visited since 2004.

After 614 starts, Kenseth has failed to win at five tracks: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

Check out where Kenseth has recorded his 38 career wins:

Getty Images Getty Images