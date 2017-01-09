1999 Payton Award winner Peterson in College HOF class

(STATS) – Former Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson, the 1999 Walter Payton Award winner, was named Monday to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Peterson, who rushed for 100 or more yards in 48 consecutive games, is the NCAA Division I all-time leading rusher with 6,559 yards in regular-season contests.

“What an amazing honor to be recognized for such a prestigious award,” Peterson said. “I am grateful for the chance to represent my hometown of Alachua, Florida, and my parents, Porter and Reatha Peterson, who set me up for success from the very start. Thank you, Georgia Southern University, for the opportunity to further my education and receive a college degree while playing the game of football. Lastly, sincere thanks to the committee for considering me worthy and allowing me to join such an elite class of men.”

The class will be inducted at the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 in New York. The inductees will be permanently enshrined at the new College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta later in December.