2-alarm fire scorches Dorchester home

Numerous fire companies responded to a 2-alarm structure fire on Allen Road near Eldorado MD yesterday. Apparently a motor home caught fire, which spread to a nearby garage which was attached to a home. Eldorado, Hurlock, Sharptown, Federalsburg, and Seaford Fire Companies all showed up, but still had to call in 4 more departments for water and manpower. All in all it took 40 firefighters about an hour to corral the blaze. After investigating, the state Fire Marshall determined there to be over $125,000 dollars-worth of damage to the house and RV. The Red Cross is currently assisting the family.