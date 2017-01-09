2 arrested after wildlife agent shot during traffic stop

State agency officials say a Louisiana wildlife agent is in stable condition after being shot multiple times while on patrol.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a Facebook post Sunday that 25-year-old Tyler Wheeler was responsive to commands at the LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center. Wheeler stopped a vehicle while patrolling in Morehouse Parish around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Department officials say Wheeler was shot multiple times.

Louisiana State Police say 31-year-old Amethyst Baird and 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette were arrested in connection to the shooting. Both are being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Baird is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Gullette is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.