2 brothers suspected of Target stabbing charged with murder

HAYWARD, Calif. –  Two brothers accused of stabbing a father to death in front of his 4-year-old son at a Target store in the San Francisco Bay Area on Christmas Eve have been charged with murder.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday (http://bit.ly/2hxHzTu ) that 22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta have been charged and are being held without bail.

Police say 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin was in the toy aisle when he asked the two men to turn down loud music that had inappropriate language for children. An altercation broke out.

Police say in court documents that Griffin grabbed a wine bottle from a shelf and hit Frankie Archuleta with it and that Jesse Archuleta said he stabbed Griffin four times to defend his brother.

